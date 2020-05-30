Fresh Rendition of the song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ to motivate COVID Warriors

Bhubaneswar: Today, on the 30th of May, people from all across Odisha, as well as outside are all set to sing Bande Utkala Janani, Odisha’s unofficial state song, at 5.30 pm on Saturday to motivate COVID warriors.

This initiative is in solidarity to the frontline covid worriers. People all across the state as well as the Odia Diaspora will be lending their voices to Kantakabi Laxmikant Mohapatra’s immortal lines.

On this occasion, noted Film Maker Nila Madhab Panda teamed up with Bollywood composers Shankar Ehasan Loy for a fresh rendition of the song ‘Bande Utkala Jamani’ in his latest music video. The song has been sung by legendary singer Asha Bhonsle along with others. Madhab and his team dedicate this song to the front line covid worriers for their selfless service towards our safety and wellbeing .

Related

comments