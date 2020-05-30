T-Series’ Hanuman Chalisa becomes the first devotional song in the world to cross 1 billion views on YouTube!

Bhubaneswar: Shri Gulshan Kumar, considered the king of devotional music, made T-Series the first of its kind music label to create a splash in devotional music market in the early 1980s.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series now cements its position, not only as an entertainment music heavyweight but also as a flag bearer and pioneer on the devotional/spiritual music front as Gulshan Kumar’s Hanuman Chalisa becomes the first devotional song to cross over 1 billion views on YouTube.

As the world battles COVID-19, troubled times have encouraged people to turn to spirituality and look for solace in the Almighty. The recitation of Hanuman Chalisa is known to ward off evil and danger and empowers one with the strength and courage to face any problem head-on. It provides solace in difficult times and helps in overcoming pain and hardships.

T-Series’ Hanuman Chalisa sung by veteran singer Hariharan, which prominently features T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, becomes the go-to rendition of this holy recital, crossing the highly coveted 1 billion mark on YouTube. This comes as no surprise, especially since T-Series is the most viewed and subscribed channel on YouTube.

The music label in its early days was known for releasing pre-recorded bhajans and aartis, which were highly appreciated and loved by all. Taking his father’s legacy forward, T-Series’ chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar continues to focus on this genre of music and has also attempted to keep it relevant to younger audiences.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “People turn to and recite the Hanuman Chalisa during their low phase.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all in the midst of a challenging situation and the Hanuman Chalisa helps us to deal with pain and hardship and gives us the courage and strength to face problems. I’m overwhelmed with the love this devotional video has received. We, at T-Series have always focused, supported and brought to audiences devotional music right from the time of the inception of the company.”

YouTube link : https://youtu.be/AETFvQonfV8

