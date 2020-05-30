Odisha: Jagannath Temple Puri will remain out of bounds for devotees in view of the #COVID19 lockdown

Puri: Srimandir will remain closed till Niladri Bije even if Centre revises COVID19 lockdown norms and allows religious institutions to function. SnanaJatra of Lord Jagannath will be conducted on premises of temple with limited numbers of servitors, informs Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

Ratha Jatra will be conducted as per rituals with minimum servitors and without devotees if Odisha Govt gives permission for 9-day sojourn. I request to devotees to stay safe at home and watch SnanaJatra on Television, says Puri Gajapati after SJTA Managing Committee meeting.

l&PR dept will make arrangements for live telecast & webcast of SnanaYatra & RathYatra rituals & share the feed with media houses. I request devotees to stay safe at home & watch the telecast on TV says Puri Gajapati.

Related

comments