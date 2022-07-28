New Delhi: Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel today announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the season. The 35-year-old said, his goals had changed and he wanted to focus more on family and interests outside the sport.

Sebastian will end his final season with Aston Martin after winning a total of 53 Grand Prix and 122 podium finishes. Vettel made his debut in 2007. His first title win came in 2010 which also made him the youngest title winner.

He won four titles for Red Bull in between 2010 to 2013.

Vettel who is a legend of the sport is third on the list of all-time Grand Prix winners with 53 victories to his name. Only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have more titles than him.

Sebastian made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the season and last race before the August break.

The German racer announced his retirement through a video message on the social media platform, Instagram. Sebastian in the video message said, the decision to retire has been a difficult one for him to take, and he spent a lot of time thinking about it.

He said, at the end of the year, he wants to take some more time to reflect on what he will focus on next. Sebastian said, being a father, he wants to spend more time with his family.