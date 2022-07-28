Country installs capacity of electricity generation of over 403 Giga Watt as on June 30

New Delhi: The Country has an installed capacity of electricity generation of over 403 Giga Watt as on 30th June this year. This information was given by Power Minister R K Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today. Mr Singh said this is sufficient to meet the Peak Power Demand of the country of around 215.89 Giga Watt (GW) which had occurred in the month of April this year.

He said the Centre had launched Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) 2015 with the objective of the financial and operational turnaround of the State-owned Power Distribution Companies. Mr Singh said reducing the gap between the Average Cost of Supply and Average Revenue Realised to zero is also targeted as one of the operational parameters.