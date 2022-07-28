Government implements various schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society including Minorities,says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : A separate poverty assessment for Minorities has not been done by the Government. The Government implements various schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society including Minorities. The various schemes being implemented include the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, etc. Also minorities belonging to EWS category can avail the benefit of ten percent reservation in employment and admission in educational institutions.

Further, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has adopted a multi-pronged strategy by way of implementation of various schemes which aim at educational empowerment, employment-oriented skill development, infrastructure support, etc. for the upliftment of living standards of economically weaker & under privileged sections of all notified minorities. The details of the schemes are:

A. Educational Empowerment Schemes:-

(1) Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Scheme – For educational empowerment of students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

(2) Maulana Azad National Fellowship Scheme – Provide fellowships in the form of financial assistance.

(3) Naya Savera – Free Coaching and Allied Scheme – The Scheme aims to provide free coaching to students/candidates belonging to minority communities for qualifying in entrance examinations of technical/ medical professional courses and various Competitive examinations.

(4) Padho Pardesh – Scheme of interest subsidy to students of minority communities on educational loans for overseas higher studies.

(5) Nai Udaan – Support for students clearing Prelims conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), State Public Service Commission (PSC) Staff Selection Commission (SSC) etc.

B. Employment oriented schemes:-

Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) (w.e.f. 2022-23) – The 5 existing schemes of the Ministry namely Seekho aur Kamao (w.e.f. 2013-14), USTTAD (w.e.f. 2014-15), Hamari Dharohar (w.e.f. 2014-15), Nai Roshni (w.e.f. 2012-13) and Nai Manzil (w.e.f. 2016-17) have now been converged into a single scheme known as PM VIKAS. The scheme aims to improve livelihoods of minorities particularly artisan communities through skill development, education, leadership, training support, entrepreneurship interventions, supporting their business by facilitating credit and market linkages and providing new opportunities to brand and sell produce in a widened market base, created by leveraging tourism and trade circuits in the country.

C. Infrastructure Development Programme:-

Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) – The Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), is being implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, with the objective to develop infrastructure projects in identified areas for socio economic development of said areas. The priority sectors under PMJVK are Education, Health, Skill Development, Women Centric projects, etc.

The detail of funds allocated (RE) under the schemes is annexed.

Schemes being implemented by Ministry of Minority Affairs are evaluated from time to time, by independent agencies to find out the impact of the schemes across the country and wherever necessary, further changes in the schemes are carried out so as to make the schemes more efficient in implementation and in effectiveness.

Annexure

Statement showing Budgetary Allocation for the years 2019-20 to 2022-23 (In Crores) Sl. No. (1) Name of the Scheme / Project / Programme (2) 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Allocation (In RE) Allocation (In RE) (4) Allocation (In RE) (5) Allocation (In BE) (6) 1 Contribution to equity of NMDFC 160.00 110.00 100.00 159.00 2 Grants-in-aid to Maulana Azad Education Foundation. 90.00 80.00 76.00 0.01 3 Research /studies, monitoring & evaluation of development schemes for Minorities including publicity 40.00 35.00 41.00 41.00 4 Merit cum means Scholarship 361.51 400.00 325.00 365.00 5 Free Coaching & Allied Scheme for minorities 40.00 25.00 39.35 79.00 6 Grants in aid to state Channelizing Agencies (SCA) engaged for implementation in NMDFC programme. 2.00 1.00 2.00 2.00 7 Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram (Earlier MsDP) 1588.86 971.38 1199.55 1650.00 8 Pre-matric scholarship 1199.82 1330.00 1378.00 1425.00 9 Post matric scholarship 482.66 535.00 468.00 515.00 10 Secretariat 24.39 26.00 26.90 30.61 11 Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students 130.00 100.00 99.00 99.00 12 Qaumi Wakf Boards Taraqquiti Scheme. 15.00 9.00 10.00 10.00 13 Sahari Waqf Sampati Vikas Yojana (Earlier GIA to Waqf) 3.16 3.00 2.00 5.00 14 Scheme for Leadership Development of Minority Women. 10.00 6.00 2.50 2.50 15 Interest subsidy on educational loan for overseas studies for students belonging to minority communities. 25.00 22.00 24.00 24.00 16 Scheme for containing population decline of small minority community. 4.00 4.00 3.00 10.00 17 Skill Development Initiative 250.00 190.00 250.00 235.41 18 Support for students clearing Prelims conducted by UPSC, SSC, State Public Services Commissions etc. 10.00 8.00 6.00 8.00 19 Upgrading Skill and Training in Traditional Arts /Crafts for Development (USTTAD) 60.00 60.00 47.00 47.00 20 Hamari Dharohar 3.00 5.20 2.00 2.00 21 Nai Manzil 100.00 60.00 47.00 46.00 22 National Commission for Minorities 10.30 9.29 9.92 12.70 23 Special officer for Linguistic Minorities 2.30 2.13 2.19 2.85 24 Haj CGI, Jeddah 80.00 11.00 10.58 79.42 25 Haj Secretariat 8.00 2.00 1.46 10.00 26 Education Scheme for Madrasas and Minorities 0.00 0.00 174.00 160.00 Total 4700.00 4005.00 4346.45 5020.50

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.