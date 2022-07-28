‘Seekho Aur Kamao’ scheme has met its target of earmarking thirty three percent of the total trained beneficiaries for female beneficiaries, says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : The ‘Seekho Aur Kamao’ scheme has met its target of earmarking thirty three percent of the total trained beneficiaries for female beneficiaries. It is relevant to mention that the aforementioned scheme has not only met but surpassed the prescribed norm of 33% reservation for female beneficiaries. The overall percentage of females trained under the scheme since its inception is 56.59%. The year wise details is as follows:

Scheme year Female trainees (%) 2014-15 47.63 2015-16 57.69 2016-17 58.78 2017-18 59.56 2018-19 58.75 2019-20 54.73 2020-21 58.96

This Ministry during the pandemic year i.e., 2020-21, allocated 20,000 trainees for health related job roles, to align with the national requirements for trained persons in health sector due to Covid. Further, as per the directions of DoE, the skills and livelihood schemes of the Ministry, viz, Seekho aur Kamao, USTTAD, Hamari Dharaohar, Nai Manzil and Nai Roshni have been combined into a new Scheme named PM VIKAS, which has been approved by the Cabinet and is in the process of being implemented by the Ministry.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.