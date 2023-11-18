Fifth Evening of 34th PECUC Sisumela; Odishi Dance Captivated the Audience

Bhubaneswar : The focal point of the 5th evening at the 34th PECUC Sisumela was the captivating Odishi Dance Competition among the children. Bedecked in vibrant Odishi costumes, the young participants mesmerized the audience with their enchanting performances on stage, creating an atmosphere filled with grace and artistry. The Judges for the today’s competition were Dr. Snehaprava Samantaray, Puspita Mishra and Ranjita Pati.

The guests of the evening Sujata Jena, Member, OSCPCR, Sharat Kumar Parida, Chief Agriculture Officer and Project Director, ATMA, Khordha, Prabodh Rath, Secretary Sangeet Natak Academy, Prashant Padhi, Music Director, Dr. Rajani Ranjan, Dialogue Writer, Madahananad Behura, Senior Journalist distributed prizes among the winner of the Rahyms competition. The presence of the renowned personalities inspired both the artist and audience equally. The 7 days programme was sponsored by Odia Language, Literature and Culture Dept., Govt. Of Odisha, Rotary Club of Unique, Bhubaneswar and Canara Bank.

Among other Mr. Pradosh Pattnaik, Chairman, PECUC Sisumela Committee, Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC, Mrs. Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director, PECUC were also present on the occasion. Mrs. Ratna Dash, Jyotishankar Mohanty, Alpana Das, Jugal Jena, Satyashiv Rath etc. of PECUC conducted the programme. Cultural programme by children of Kalingayana Trayo Trikam, Kwity Kid Group and Little Star captivated the audience. The programme was anchored by Soumya Priyadarshee, Arushi and Adyasha.

PECUC Sisumela – 6th Evening – 19th Nov 2023 Programme

Fancy Dress Competition – 4:30 PM

Venue: At: Ekamrahat Amphitheatre, Bhubaneswar