ICAR-CIFA organizes National Workshop on One Health Issues: Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance together

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA), Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar-751002 in collaboration with Association of Aquaculturists organised a National Workshop on “One Health Issues: Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance together” on 18th November 2023. The theme for the World Antimicrobial week 2023 is “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together”. This is why this year’s theme calls for collaboration across sectors to preserve the efficacy of these critical medicines. Fighting Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a truly global endeavour and must be addressed through a one health approach. Eminent speakers from different parts of the country deliberated on this aspect during the workshop.

The inaugural session was graced by Dr (Prof). Shubhransu Patro, Vice Principal,KIMS, Bhubaneswar as Chief Guest. He spoke on one health approach to prevent to antimicrobial resistance together. He stressed on creating awareness for the one health approach by multiple departments/ stakeholders. He also advised for creating the awareness from school level till community level. He mentioned about the responsible use of drugs and chemicals in human and animal health management. He appreciated the ICAR-CIFA’s effort for organizing such a National workshop for creating awareness among various stakeholders. Dr. Manoj Kumar Das, Director Projects,INCLEN International, New Delhi graced as the Guest of honour on this occasion. He shared his views on antimicrobial resistance not by observing for a week, but to prevent the antimicrobial resistance by working round the year. He advised the farmers to get informed about the happenings in other sectors and how it affects them. Dr. Pramoda Kumar Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the dignitaries. He briefed about the various achievements and technologies developed by the institute. Dr. Sahoo mentioned the need for such National Workshop during World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week. Dr. Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra, Organizing Secretary, spoke on the one Health issue. He stressed on the awareness of the AMR. Dr. S. N. Sethi, Secretary Association of Aquaculturists presented vote of thanks.

The first technical session with the theme ‘Public Health Challenge of AMR and One Health issues’ chaired by Dr. Manoj Kumar Das, Director Projects, INCLEN International, New Delhi and Dr. Ashoka Mohapatra, Prof. Microbiology, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. They shared their views on this session. Eminent speakers from FAO, New Delhi; ICAR-CIBA, Chennai; Founder of Pathe Pathshala; IVRI Regional Centre, Kolkata spoke on the this first technical session. Second session with the theme ‘AMR prevalence in Livestock and Fishery sector: action suggested for containment’ chaired by Pradeep Ku. Panda,Vice Chancellor In-Charge, Dean, School of Public Health, Asian Institute of Public Health, Jatni and Dr. Basanti Pathi, Professor, Department of Microbiology, KIMS, Bhubaneswar. They shared their views on this session. Speakers from ICAR NBFGR; Directorate of AH & Vet. Services, Govt. of Odisha and ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar also presented their views on this session. The third technical session with the theme ‘Alternatives to antibiotics use in Human, Livestock and Fishery sector’ chaired by Dr. P. Swain, Principal Scientist & Former ICAR National Fellow, ICAR-CIFA & Dr. Rojalin Pattanayak, Assistant Professor, College of Basic Science & Humanities, OUAT, Bhubaneswar. Speakers from CIFT-RC, Vizag, AP; A.R. Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital Bhubaneswar; Astang Ayurveda, Bhubaneswar; OVC, OUAT, Bhubaneswar and Shri Kamalakant Swain, Entrepreneur, Kendrapara, Odisha presented their views on this session. Around 200 participants including scientists of ICAR-CIFA and KVK, farmers, entrepreneurs and students attended this workshop.