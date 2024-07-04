Fans Flood Mumbai’s Marine Drive To Welcome T20 World Champions Team India

Fans have covered every inch of Mumbai’s Marine Drive, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team.

While the sound of waves continues to crash on one side, the cheers of Indian fans for their victorious players rise from the other side.

Cricket fever has gripped Mumbai as fans have turned out in large numbers to witness Team India’s victory parade, which will start from Marine Drive and conclude at the Wankhede Stadium. With anticipation in their eyes and the hope of seeing their favorite stars, the world watches a spectacle unfold on the streets of Mumbai.

Donning the Indian jersey and waving the national flag, fans have created an electric atmosphere to welcome the Rohit Sharma-led side that ended the 13-year-long World Cup drought. Jubilant fans have danced to celebrate the Indian team’s success. The Indian team arrived at Mumbai airport to a grand reception.