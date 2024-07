Following the dissolution of the National Assembly of France, the first phase of the snap election for the French Parliament was held on 30th June at Puducherry for French citizens living in Puducherry to cast their votes. The total number of registered voters in Puducherry, Karaikkal, Tamilnadu and Kerala at the close of the poll is 4535 and the number of valid votes cast in the first phase was 877. The second phase of voting will be held on 7th July, 2024.