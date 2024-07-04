4 officials, who were posted in the Odisha CMO during Naveen Patnaik’s tenure, reverted to the GA & PG department

The GA&PG Department has issued an official order reverting the four OAS officers with immediate effect.

The following officers have been reverted to the GA & PG Department:-

Lala Manoj Kumar Ray, OAS (SS), Special Secretary to Ex-Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha

Rabindra Kumar Sethi, OAS (SAG), O.S.D. Office of the Ex-Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha

Subhranshu Mishra, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Ex-Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha with additional charge of Additional Secretary to Government. Sports & YS Department

Manoj Kumar Swain, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Ex-Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha

“The Officers concerned are directed to report to the GA & PG Department for their further posting,” the order reads.