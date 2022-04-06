Falak Tu Garaj Tu – KGF: Chapter 2 countdown gathers steam with the second song release

Bengaluru : Hombale Films, one of India’s premier film production companies, today released the second song Falak Tu Garaj Tu from its upcoming magnum opus “KGF: Chapter 2”. Titled Falak Tu Garaj Tu, the song sets the premise to the essence of the movie where Rocky’s mother blesses him and motivates him to achieve the unthinkable. With the movie set to release after a week, this song fuels the promotional campaign to newer heights.

Ravi Basrur, the music director who did an outstanding job with the first song Toofan, has scored a powerful number. Toofan registered a record number of views, and this song is slated to get even bigger traction in the next few days. The song has been released in Kannada, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

The lyrical video is a perfect blend of aesthetics and sublime artwork. The song is a mother’s encouragement to her son who has set forth to achieve the impossible. She urges him to be strong and have the will to face adversities and challenges bravely.

Speaking on the launch, Chaluve Gowda, Partner & Co-founder, Hombale Films, said: “As we inch closer to the release of the film, fans are getting impatient and want more glimpses of the movie. This song sets the tone for the movie as it brings out its essence. Ravi is a very accomplished music director and has done a magnificent job. We are confident that this song will be an even bigger hit than its predecessor.”

Voice of every MOTHER!

Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. An emerging pan-India production house, Hombale Films is all set to bankroll some of the biggest projects in the industry over the next two years. Hombale Films is also the producer of their third pan-India movie with Prabhas titled ‘Salaar’.