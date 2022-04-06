ICAR-CIFA organized Capacity building programme on Service Matters

Bhubaneswar: ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar organized five days training on “Capacity Building Programme on Reservation Policy and other service matters” for the administrative staff of ICAR institutes located Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 06-12 April, 2022 as part of the Human Resource Development (HRD) framework. About 50 ICAR Officials from four ICAR institutes i.e. CIFA, IIWM, CIWA, Bhubaneswar and NRRI, Cuttack are participating in this training. The training was inaugurated by Dr. P. Das, Director (In Charge), ICAR-CIFA. The training is coordinated by Shri B.K. Sinha, Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. Debabrata Panda, Senior Scientist and Shri S.S. Mohapatra, Finance and Accounts Officer, ICAR-CIFA.

