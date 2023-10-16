Faculty Development Program inaugurated in Brahmapur University

AIU-Academic and Administrative Development Center (AIU-AADC), Department of Computer Science, and Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi jointly launched a Faculty-Faculty Development Program on “Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analysis using Python” from today.



The program was inaugurated by Professor Dr. Sushant Kumar Barala, Chairman of the Post Graduate Council of the University. In this inaugural session, Prof. P. S. Avadhaniof Andhra University joined as the Chief Speaker and elaborately discussed the usefulness of Python in big data analysis for all emerging fields. Prof. Manas Ranjan Patra, a retired professor of the Department of Computer Science delivered

his inaugural address touched upon many important usefulness of artificial intelligence and big data analysis.



AIU-AADC, Nodal Officer, Brahmapur University, and convener of the program Dr. Mrutyunjay Swain delivered the welcome address at the inaugural session introduced the guests, and spoke about the theme of the program.



Dr. S. K. Das, the Head of the Department of Computer Science and co-convener of the program addressed all the participating teachers and researchers. Dr. S.N. Tripathy coordinator of the program and Assistant professor of the Department of Computer Science proposed the vote of thanks. The co-coordinator of the program, Dr. Bonomali Khuntia spoke on the program structure of the FDP program.



More than 50 lecturers and researchers from different parts of the country participated in the inauguration of this ongoing program.

Other staff members of AIU-AADC, Berhampur University viz. Dr. Bishnu Charan Behera and Dr. Saswat Saurabh Mohapatra extended their cooperation in organizing the event. Students from the Department of Computer Science and Department of Economics helped a lot in carrying out

this program.