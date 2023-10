Bhubaneswar: Directed by CM Naveen Patnaik 5T Secretary VK Pandian today made field visit to different sites EKAMRA Project and reviewed the progress.

The EKAMRA development project was conceived in 2019, and CM laid the foundation for the project on June 28 this year. After the review, Sri VK Pandian directed the authorities to speed up the EKAMRA Project. He has asked for early start to different works under the project.