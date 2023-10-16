So Am I Foundation Observes World Food Day with Oath Taking Ceremony Under “Hunger Free Odisha” Initiative

Bhubaneswar : So Am I Foundation, a prominent non-profit organization committed to fighting hunger and malnutrition observed World Food Day. This event aimed to raise awareness about the critical issue of food security in Odisha and beyond and was marked by a meaningful oath-taking, reaffirming the Foundation’s dedication to combatting hunger in Odisha through its “Hunger Free Odisha” initiative, followed by a panel discussion regarding hunger and malnutrition issues.

The observation ceremony was graced by the presence of Smt Sulochana Das Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Shri Lelin Mohanty, Chairman, OTDC, Shri Soumyendra Kumar Priyadarshi, IPS

Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar & Cuttack, Sri Dillip Routrai, IAS, Director, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, GoO , Dr. P.K.Rout, Dy. Director General, ICAR, GoI, , Rtn. Ajay Agarwaal Past Rotary Governor & Industrialist, Sri Tanuj Mohanty, Director, MGM Group, Rtn. Ashutosh Rath, GM (Admin), PR & CC, NALCO, Rtn. Suvendu Parida, Noted Social Activist & Change Maker and Mrs. Namrata Chadha, Noted Social Activist.

Speaking on the occasion Smt Sulochana Das said, “As the Mayor of Bhubaneswar and on behalf of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, I wholeheartedly endorse the ‘Hunger Free Odisha’ initiative by So Am I Foundation. Food is a basic human right, and ensuring that no one goes hungry is a shared responsibility. So Am I Foundation’s commitment to this cause is praiseworthy. The ‘Hunger Free Odisha’ initiative is a significant step towards a brighter, well-nourished future for our region.”

IPS Commissioner Shri Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi expressed his views saying, “As a representative of law enforcement in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, I recognize the significance of a ‘Hunger Free Odisha’ in creating a safer and more prosperous environment. So Am I Foundation’s commitment to this noble cause is commendable. We are proud to stand together with them in support of a ‘Hunger Free Odisha’ as it contributes to the overall safety and well-being of our communities. So Am I Foundation could serve almost 20 Lakhs meals so far since its inception in August 2019.”

A flea market was organised where stalls of various indigenous products representing the culture and heritage of Odisha were put up. Apart from this during this ceremony a music event was also held. Under the So Am I Rendering Assistance at Medicals initiative So Am I Foundation is providing nutritious food to more than 1.5 Lakhs patients & their attendants in AIIMS Bhubaneswar since December 2022 till date.

Pinaki Mohanty, Founder So Am I Foundation, expressed his elation saying, “We are immensely grateful for the support of these distinguished individuals and the community at large. The ‘Hunger Free Odisha’ initiative is not just about providing meals; it’s about fostering a thriving, nourished community where culture, safety, and prosperity can flourish. We plan to conduct more health camps in the future to truly create a healthy society.”

Chairperson of FICCI FLO, Smt Poonam Mohapatra; Secretary Smt Sonali Mohanty & the FLO Members were felicitated. Dr. Chidatmika Khatua rendered the Vote of Thanks and concluded the event.

Notably So Am I Foundation had conducted health camps for underprivileged children in collaboration with Yolo Health ATM. Yolo Health ATM has joined hands with Commissionerate of Police, CSC, FICCI FLO & So Am I Foundation. These health ATMs will be placed in various hospitals and will facilitate immediate tests for patients.