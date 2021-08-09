Exide launches doorstep battery service facility

Kolkata : The country’s leading battery manufacturer, Exide Industries Ltd on Monday kicked off its Batmobile Doorstep Service facility and extended its scope to its range of inverters and inverter batteries also under a single umbrella.

Launching the new service facility in the city, Director Automotive, Mr Arun Mittal said, “the inverter and its battery today is an important part of any modern household and our new service facility is aimed at making it more convenient for the customer to address his/her battery or inverter service issues.”

Exide is one of the largest players in the branded inverter battery segment.

Under the new facility, a single WhatsApp message to 70440 00000 will get the service technician nearest to the customer’s location to visit and resolve the issue. The earlier system of a central team of mechanics is being done away with in the interest of speed and scalability. For voice calls the earlier number of 1800-103-5454 is also available. Customers can also log in their complaints through the www.exidebatmobile.com portal.

While the service is free for Exide products under warranty, it is chargeable for any other brand or Exide out of warranty product.

After the initial launch in Kolkata, the service will be expanded to 250 cities nationally by the end of August.

The Batmobile Door Step service will cover the following types of Exide products – car batteries for individual owners, inverters and inverter batteries.