Schneider Electric India appoints Senthil Kumar Venkataramanujulu as Vice President, Industrial Automation

New Delhi: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation announced the appointment of Senthil Kumar Venkataramanujulu as Vice President, Industry Business, Schneider Electric India.

Senthil’s appointment comes at a time when digital adoption has taken a quantum leap due to the pandemic, with businesses acknowledging the unprecedented possibilities of IIoT in building efficiencies across the entire system of an industrial operation. In his new role, Senthil will not only push for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform across enterprises to generate higher efficiencies and take it to newer heights, but will also accelerate the next generation software-centric offers, enabling a transition from the existing technology paradigm.

A dynamic leader with a sharp eye for detail, Senthil worked with Eurotherm- part of the Invensys Group. Senthil got associated with Schneider Electric in 2013 after the company acquired Invensys. He has been constantly steering the growth through internal & external re-organization and restructuring of the company ever since.

On this occasion, Senthil Kumar V, says, “I am delighted to take over the Industrial Automation Business at a time when businesses are keen to implement new digital and software-oriented operating strategies to increase the productivity, efficiency, reliability, and security of their assets and operations. I look forward to bring in my experience on board to drive prominence, visibility and growth for the company.”

Having over 28 years of rich industry experience, Senthil’s leadership engagement, strategic & profitable growth mindset, and operational efficiencies distinguish him from his peers in the industry. He has a strong foothold over multiple Industrial Segments such as Semiconductors, Automotive & Aerospace, Pharma, Glass, Pulp & Paper, Rubber & Tyre.

He began his early part of career in purely technical fields such as engineering and power projects, industrial automation, and drives, where he excelled in project management and the adaptation of new technologies from concept to execution. Senthil worked at ITC Bhadrachalam PaperBoards Limited, Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Saint Gobain Glass Limited, and MRF Tyres prior to joining Schneider Electric.