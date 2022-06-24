Exercise fearless voting: State Election Commissioner

New Delhi :State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has said that all the preparations for the first phase of the three-tier Panchayat elections have been completed. Shri Singh has appealed to the voters to exercise their vote fearlessly and to cast vote essentially. Voting will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 7 am to 3 pm. Counting of votes will take place at the polling station itself immediately after the poll.

State Election Commissioner Shri Singh has informed that adequate security arrangements have been made at all the polling stations. Do not heed to rumours. People obstructing the election work will face strict legal action. More than 52 thousand police force has been deployed for the first phase of polling.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 26 thousand 902 polling stations of 8702 gram panchayats of 115 development blocks of 52 districts. Of these, 22 thousand 915 are general and 3 thousand 989 are sensitive polling stations. Polling will be held at these centres on Saturday. There will be a local holiday on the polling day in the places where votes will be cast. Shri Singh has said that voters must certainly carry their identity cards while going to vote.