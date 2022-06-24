Voters should carry voter ID card to exercise franchise: State Election Commissioner

New Delhi :State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has informed that a list of documents has been issued by the State Election Commission to establish the identity of voters for the three-tier Panchayat elections. He has said that voters should go to vote with ID cards, so that there is no problem at the polling station.

Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that Voter Slip, Voter ID Card given by Election Commission of India, Aadhar Card, Land Rights and Loan Book, Ration Card (all white, blue, yellow and pink), Bank / Farmer / Post Office Passbook, Arms License, Property Documents like Patta, Registered Deed etc., Disability Certificate, Destitute Certificate, Tendu Patta Collector’s Identity Card, Co-operative Society Share Certificate, Kisan Credit Card, Passport, Driving License, Income Tax Identity Card (PNN Card), Service Identity Card issued by state/central government, public sector undertaking, local body or other private industrial houses to their employees, student identity card, SC/ST/Other Backward Class/Domicile Certificate issued by competent authorities, Pension Documents such as Ex-Servicemen Pension Book/Pension Payment Order/Ex-Servicemen, Widow/Dependent Certificate, Railway Identity Letter, Freedom Fighter Identity Card and Job Card with photo issued in Employment Guarantee Scheme.

In addition to the records shown in this list, the Presiding Officer may also accept such other records as may satisfy him as to the identity of the voter.

It is clarified that any document mentioned above, which is available only with the head of the family, will be allowed for identification of other family members. Similarly, a document in the name of another member of the family can also be used to identify other members, provided other members can be identified on the basis of such document.

If a voter fails to produce any document, then the presiding officer, after establishing his identity from the local Kotwar, Patwari, teacher, village Patel, Anganwadi worker, Anganwadi helper etc. or any reputed local resident, will be able to give him the facility of voting.