Enviro Infra Engineers Limited Initiates IPO Process with SEBI DRHP Filing

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited (“The Company”, “EIEL”) has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) on June 26, 2024.

The Company is in the business of designing, construction, operation and maintenance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities/bodies.

The Company proposes to raise funds through equity Shares (Face value ₹ 10 /- each) comprising of fresh issue up to 4,42,32,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 52,68,000 Equity Shares. (“Total Issue Size”)

The company proposes to utilize net proceeds from fresh issue to (i) Meet the Working Capital Requirements; (ii) Infusion of funds in its Subsidiary, EIEL Mathura Infra Engineers Private Limited (“EIEL Mathura”) to build 60 MLD STP under project titled ‘Mathura Sewerage Scheme” at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh including Operation & maintenance for 15 years through Hybrid Annuity Based PPP Mode; (iii) Repayment/prepayment in full or in part, of certain of our outstanding borrowings and (iv) Funding for future projects and general corporate purposes. (“The Fresh Issue”)

Hem Securities is the sole book running lead manager of the public issue.