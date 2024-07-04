JK Group Companies Conduct Extensive Blood Donation Drive Across India

New Delhi, July 3, 2024: JK Organisation, a renowned industrial group with a 138-year heritage, held “Blood Donation Camps” across its Group Companies to commemorate the 91st birth anniversary of Late Shri Hari Shankar Singhania, the former President and one of the key architects of the $4 billion group.

The blood donation camps were organized at various plants and sales offices of the group’s companies, with over 7,500 employees participating. JK Organisation, known for its active engagement in social services, organizes the blood donation camps by Group Companies annually to pay special tribute to Late Shri Hari Shankar Singhania. A recipient of the ‘Padma Bhushan’, Shri Hari Shankar Singhania played a pivotal role in the growth and consolidation of the JK Organisation, establishing numerous new ventures and integrating multiple companies into the group.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Bharat Hari Singhania, Chairman of JK Organisation, said, “At JK Organisation, societal contribution is deeply embedded in our values. Through this annual initiative we aim to honor the legacy of Shri Hari Shankar Singhania and improve the lives and welfare of the underserved. We are immensely proud of our employees’ overwhelming participation in this blood donation drive, which reflects our collective commitment to making a positive impact.”

The blood donation drive saw enthusiastic participation from several JK group companies, including JK Tyre, JK Paper, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Agri Genetics, JK Fenner, JK Foods, JK Insurance, PSRI Hospital, and JK Lakshmipat University.