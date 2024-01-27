England Shows Resilience, Reaches 89/1 at Lunch on Day 3 After India’s 436

HYDERABAD, 27 January: In a display of tenacity, England fought back on the fast-wearing and uneven pitch to reach 89 for one at lunch on Day 3 against India in the first Test in Hyderabad. Ben Duckett (38*) and Ollie Pope (16*) held their ground at the crease, aiming to erase a substantial deficit of 190 runs in their second innings, with England trailing by 101 runs.

India, after being bowled out for 436 in their first innings, looked to extend their lead, but England’s batting resilience posed a challenge. Ravindra Jadeja (87) and Axar Patel (44) fell short of their individual milestones, adding only 15 runs to the overnight score of 421 for seven.

The visitors, led by Duckett and Pope, navigated the challenges posed by the unpredictable pitch, showing determination and adaptability. As lunch was called, England seemed poised for a strategic innings, aiming to bridge the deficit and set a competitive target for the hosts.

The Test match continues to unfold as a riveting contest between bat and ball, with both teams vying for dominance. England’s performance in the crucial first session of Day 3 sets the stage for an intriguing battle in the subsequent sessions, promising cricket enthusiasts an engaging spectacle. Stay tuned for more updates as the action unfolds in Hyderabad.