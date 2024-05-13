2024 Senior Nationals Sailing Championship Sets Sail

The Yachting Association of India (YAI) Senior Nationals – 2024 is being conducted from 12 – 18 May 24 by the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Mumbai supported by Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA), Naval Headquarters.

The event is a National ranking event for all Senior Olympic classes. The races are taking place in Mumbai harbour which offers befitting sailing conditions to the yachtspersons of the country to contest for the top spot in the national ranking. 82 participants from 10 prominent sailing clubs across the country have registered for the event.

Participants are competing in ILCA 7 (Men), ILCA 6 (Women), 470 (Mixed), 49er (Men), 49er FX (Women), IQFoil (Men), IQFoil (Women), Formula Kite (Men) and Formula Kite (Women) classes. The races are being held in a single series of races commencing 13 May followed by a medal race scheduled on 18 May 24.

The races are being conducted by a team of International Race officers and International Judges appointed by World Sailing which is the governing body of sailing worldwide. In addition to the Indian race officials, international judges from Australia, Korea and Singapore will form an International Jury. They will provide their services to ensure the fairness of the sport and the conduct of the races with utmost professionalism.