Kathmandu: The 75th Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on 26 January 2024. The celebrations began with the unfurling of India’s national flag by Ambassador of India to Nepal H.E. Shri Naveen Srivastava. Ambassador also conveyed his greetings on the occasion to the members of the Indian Diaspora in Nepal.

This was followed by a video of the address to the nation from Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Hon’ble President in her message highlighted India’s achievements in various fields since the last Independence Day, particularly the successful G20 Summit under India’s Presidency and the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

During the celebrations, Ambassador felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues of NRs. 5.04 crore and blankets. Reiterating its commitment to helping the retired soldiers, the Embassy unveiled the Bhu Puu-2024 magazine covering the welfare initiatives of the Government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.

Ambassador also presented books to various institutions. The Embassy is gifting books worth NR 19 Lakh to 30 institutions on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India.

The celebrations witnessed cultural performance by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu. The event was live-streamed on Mission’s social media platforms.