Kathmandu: India participated in regional meeting of UNRCPD (UN Regional Centre for Peace & Disarmament) in Kathmandu from 23-25 January on UNPoA on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) International Tracing Agreement (ITI). The delegation shared India’s national best practices to regulate SALW & expressed the need to strengthen regional & global cooperation including adherence to ITI and shared capability enhancement.

Apart from discussions with other country representatives, the delegation also interacted with USG & UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Ms Izumi Nakamitsu; President designate of RevCon 4 Ambassador Maritza Chan-Valverde; PR of Costa Rica to UN & officials of UNRCPD.