New Delhi: England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets at Melbourne to lift the T20 World Cup . England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Melbourne to clinch second #T20WorldCup title.

Earlier, England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan made 137 in the stipulated 20 overs losing eight wickets. In Semifinal, Pakistan had defeated New Zealand by seven wickets while England reached final beating India by 10 wickets in 2nd semifinal.