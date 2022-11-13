The 41st edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from tomorrow. Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the fair, which will continue till 27th of November. This year the theme of the trade fair is Vocal For Local, Local to Global.

The 14 day mega event assumes a special significance as it coincides with celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Twenty nine States and Union Territories are participating in the event. Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are Partner States while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are participating as Focus States in the fair. Besides, various Central Ministries, Departments, Commodity Boards and PSUs are participating in this event to showcase their achievements.

AIR correspondent reports that 12 foreign countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE and UK are participating in the fair.