Engaging youth in creating awareness of New Education Policy will create significant impact in transforming education sector – Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Ministry of Education organised a National Webinar on Creating Awareness about National Education Policy, 2020 through NSS, NCC, NYKS and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Volunteers under Shikshak Parv Initiative today . Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh was the chief guest at the webinar. Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ ; Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) Shri Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Education, Shri Sanjay Dhotre were present on the occasion. Secretary, Defence Ministry; Shri Ajay Kumar; Secretary, Higher Education Shri Amit Khare; Secretary, School Education & Literacy, Smt Anita Karwal; Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt Usha Sharma, Chairman, University Grants Commission, Prof. D.P Singh, Vice Chancellor of various Universities also participated in the event. Volunteers of National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathanand Unnat Bharat Abhiyan from all over the country also joined through virtual medium.

Addressing the participants Raksha Mantri said that New Education Policy is the first policy in Indian history, in which a multi-pronged and multi-stakeholder consultative process was undertaken which included online, grassroots and national level deliberations. At the grassroots level, consultations spanned across Gram Panchayats, Blocks, Urban Local Bodies, Districts and States/Union Territories. He added that NEP is prepared keeping in mind more than 2 lakh suggestions given by teachers, academicians, parents and other stakeholders relating to education. This policy suggests many revolutionary changes in school and higher education leading to the holistic development of students. The National Education Policy will fulfill the vision of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to create a ‘self-reliant India’, he said.

IMG_20200916_134655-2869×1846.jpg

Raksha Mantri informed that this policy also has a provision to encourage state governments to start NCC wing in their middle and high schools. He further informed that in higher education, the Multiple Entry and Exit scheme will benefit those youth, who have to leave the education midway. This step will prove to be of great benefit to the soldiers of our armed forces who are interested in studying, besides serving the country. He further informed that to increase the resource pool, local eminent persons or experts in the school will be encouraged to be kept as ‘special trainers’.In this, retired teachers and officers of the army will be able to contribute to the nation building by providing services in nearby schools.

Raksha Mantri quoted a famous saying that if you want to improve generations, then you should invest in education. He further said India is one of the youngest countries in the world and youth are our strength in achieving bigger milestones in nation development. He hoped that this event will prove to be an important link in bringing awareness among the youths of the country to contemporary issues.He said that with the support of youths, the entire education system will be more efficient.

The National Education Policy 2020 is the culmination of positive thinking and sustained efforts for making India a ‘knowledge power’, Shri Pokhriyal said. NEP is not merely a policy document, but a reflection of the aspirations of thepeople of India. This policy is comprehensive and far-sighted and will play a great role in facilitating the progress of the nation in future, he added.

IMG_20200916_140314-2948×2274.jpg

Shri Pokhriyal said that National Education Policy 2020 calls for a positive change in the current education system and redress of challenges of the future. NEP ensures equal access to quality education to all students with special emphasis on socially and economically disadvantaged sections, he added.

Shri Pokhriyal highlighted that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has a superpower of self-motivated youth of India associated with various youth programs.Youth,as an NEP ambassadors can contribute significantly in creating awareness of the National Education Policy 2020 at grassroots level. He expressed his happiness for the webinar organized under the joint aegis of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for the successful implementation of education policy.He hoped that volunteers from NYKS, NSS, NCC and coordinators of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan will play crucial role in the successful implementation of this education policy designed in accordance with the aspirations of young India.

IMG_20200916_134058-2869×2118.jpg

Addressing the participants Shri Kiren Rijiju said that National Education Policy-2020 has put the youth at the centre of its recommendations. In a way, this policy has demanded a greater participation of youth in nation building. He highlighted that under National Education Policy-2020 the students will have greater flexibility and choice of subjects. There will be no rigid separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extra-curricular activities like sports, between vocational and academic streams. This cross-curricular educational approach will lead to the all-round development of children. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is committed to a concerted effort in this direction by establishing coordination with the Ministry of Education, he added.

Shri Rijiju further said that Youth sl are the nation builders and will take the country on the pathway of success. It is imperative that the youth of India be made aware of the arts, languages ​​and knowledge traditions of the country along with the diverse social, cultural, and technological needs of the country. Engaging youths in creating awareness of New Education Policy will create significant impact in transforming education sector. In line with this vision, the Ministry of Education has launched a webinar series at the national level on the new National Education Policy -2020 under the Shikshak Parv and providing a platform for the country to discuss various aspects of NEP. He said that today’s webinar is also a part of this webinar series toinform our volunteers about the various provisions of the education policy.

While giving the vote of thanks Shri Dhotre expressed his gratitude to the Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh for his generous presence and thoughtful address in the field of education. He also thanked Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, MoS(I/C) Shri Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Related

comments