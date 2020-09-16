Odia Samaj Nigeria Hosts Webinar on Shri Jagannath

Lagos: Odia Samaj Nigeria (OSAN) hosted and international webinar on the philosophy and cult of Lord Jagannath recently. Organized in association with Shree Jagannath chetana chintan Antarashtriya Mahasabha, the online convention was attended by the devotees, followers and religious preachers from twenty countries across the world and from different cities of India. The renowned spiritual Guru Pandit Matru Prasad Mishra from Gobardhan Peetha of Puri presented an amazing discourse on the topic ‘Bhaba Ra Thakura Shree Jagannath’ and left the audience spellbound by his eloquent oratory and delightful deliberation. The programme commenced with an invocatory mangalacharan item performed by eminent odissi dancer Gourishankar Dash. The lively and candid narration of a true story entitled “Ticketless travel of Jagannath to Andaman” based on the miracle of Lord of the universe by Senior Journalist Kishore Dwibedi, evoked much emotion and enthusiasm amongst the listeners.

The special attraction of the programme was the livestream of Dhwaja Paribartan, Ekadashi- Mahadeepa & Chaturdhamurti Darshana from Shree Jagannath Temple, Lagos, Nigeria.

The SJCCAM office bearers presented their future road map and action plan during the occasion, which includes organizing monthly webinar, Hosting of annual convention at Puri, Establishment of Digital Library and opening up of a global Jagannath village and research Centre near Puri.

The prominent personalities present during the internet event were Dr. Bhagabat Sahu from USA, Sukant Kumar sahu from London, Tarun Agasthi from Canberra, Justice J.P. Udgata and Manoj Patra from Bengaluru, Bhagvan Panda from Mumbai, Dr. H P Das, Barada Prasanna Das and Chinmayee Satpathy, Ramakant Mohapatra from Gandhidham , Prasant Kumar Acharya from Puri, Manoranjan Das from Guwahati, Basant Panda from Ahmedabad, Anup Satpathy from Nagpur and Shantanu Jena from Chennai.

The fourth edition of the series of spiritual webinars being organized by OSAN has become a huge success because of the meticulous management and neat preparation by OSAN team led by President Ashok Nayak and Vice President Ramesh Biswal. Sharmistha Jenamani and Soumyakanta Sahu did the Compering magnificently.

Related

comments