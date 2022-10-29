Employee Volunteering Programme on ‘Seed Ball Making’ organised by CSR team of AM/NS India

Paradeep : The CSR team of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has organised employee volunteering programme with an aim to engage the employees in certain activity where they can play exemplary role in creating green belts in the industrial area.

A ‘Seed Ball Making” training programme was organised where more than 100 employees participated and made hundreds of seed balls. Deployment of seed balls is an easy and handy solution of creating green belts and saving environment. These balls will be dispersed in and around the plant locations to bring down carbon footprint and increase the green cover.

Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head-CSR, AM/NS India said, “AM/NS India continues its commitment to sustainability ethos through various initiatives. We are planning to organise more such educative training programmes in coming days and work towards safeguarding the environment.”