Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB) 2022 opens with glare

Bhubaneswar : Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik today said that our bouquet of tourism products will match global standards. Odisha has identified 75 priority tourism destinations comprises of beaches, Bio-diversity zone, monuments, places of religious and cultural importance to develop and introduce niche tourism experience. To provide enriching tourism experience, we focus on to increase investment and enterprising of niche segments like house boat tourism, camping, heritage palace staying, water based tourism.

He inaugurates the fourth edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar 2022 at a glaring event organized by the Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bhubaneswar. On this occasion he said that Odisha focuses on master planning based development. It will become helpful for the state not only to attract fine brands but also the business travelers and people looking for excellent hospitality experience across the globe.

Talking to tour operators came from across the globe he opined that, Odisha is now most happening phases of India. We need your active contribution to market our beautiful state.

Earlier in the day, Shri Ashwini Kumar Patra, Hon’ble Minister of Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Excise and Tourism, Govt. of Odisha inaugurates exhibition at Odisha Travel Bazar 2022 held at Hotel Swosti Premium. On this occassion he said that, “We are delighted that after covid gap Odisha Travel Bazaar has been organised which will provide a platform for exchange of ideas and interaction for domestic and foreign tourism stakeholders. Odisha

Speaking at the occasion Shri J K Mohanty, Co-Chairman, FICCI Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Committee and CMD, Swosti Hotels, Said, “We see many states those having either Beaches, Palaces, Back water, desert to woo the tourists inflow to their respective state. But Odisha is the only state in India, which has all these and many more to offer. To compete with neighboring states, we are adding large inventory of hotel rooms at various tourist destinations. As far as international tourists are concerned we expect international flights to resume to increase international tourists inflows.”

Shri Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha said, “Odisha as a state has many things to offer for all tourists. We are probably the only state in the country that increases its forest cover in last two decades. We have places and sites in the state those are unheard of and unparallel.”

The event will focus on B2B meeting between Tourism Fraternity of Odisha (Sellers) with Domestic Tour Operators (DTOs) and Foreign Tour Operators (FTOs) followed by various FAM tours to the destinations of the state like Bhubaneswar, Konark, Puri, Chilika, Dhauli, Bhitarkanika and Lalitgiri. B2G meeting with investors and Airlines also planned. Sellers are also participated and exhibit their products in the exhibition.

About 25 Foreign Tour Operators from countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Tanzania, Thailand, Vietnam and 83 buyers from cities like Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chandrapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mangalgiri, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, New Delhi and NCR, Panjim, Pune, Raipur, Rohtak, Siliguri, Surendra Nagar, Trivendrum, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam participated in the event.

On this occasion Shri Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Director, Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Lenin Mohanty, Chairman, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), Shri Manab Majumdar, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI and Shri ANS Laguri, Additional Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha also presents.