Elli AvrRam gets candid with fans!

Mumbai: Elli AvrRam has surely come a long way and is living her great Indian dream. The actress pushed the envelope with her recent performance in Mohit Suri’s Malang and has some exciting projects in the pipeline.

The young actress boasts of an impressive fan-base thanks to her dancing and experimental fashion, glimpses of which her fans enjoy even during the lockdown via her social media platforms.

Quite recently, Elli gave audiences a peek into her life as she posted candid pictures on Instagram. Chronicling her journey into the industry and delving into a few cherished childhood memories, the actress shared some never-seen-before pictures including her days as a tanned, long haired teen, her favorite toy Mr.Frog, dressing up as her favorite rockstar as a child, her memories with her grandparents and even the fun night she had in Stockholm before she moved to India to follow her Bollywood dreams.

In fact the posts gave fans an insight into lesser known facts about the actress including her passion for art and ice skating. She also revealed her admiration for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Devdas’s Paro being her favorite movie character.

Says Elli AvrRam, “My fans and well-wishers are the reason I’m here. It’s not everyday that someone gets to do what they love and I owe it all to their support and love. I wanted to share a few cherished memories with my fans and also wanted them to get to know me better as a person.”

