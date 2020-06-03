NTPC Talcher Kaniha celebrates 32nd Raising Day

Talcher: With great pride, Odisha’s largest Power Station, Talcher Super Thermal Power Station celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day on June 2, 2020. Amidst the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the employees of the Station gathered at the Administrative Building where Chief General Manager, Shri Sudip Nag unfurled the NTPC flag. Maintaining necessary social distancing norms, to commemorate the occasion, employees of various departments along with Union and Association representatives and CISF personnel and officials attended the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, CGM, Shri Sudip Nag spoke about the relentless journey of NTPC Talcher Kaniha and highlighted various operational achievements of the Station. Conveying his appreciation for employees in O&M departments, he said, “I would like to congratulate all my employees who have been working round the clock and achieving 100% PLF thrice in the month of May 2020 for the first time after a span of 2 years, showcasing excellence in power generation.” Shri Nag also highlighted the Stations efforts to ensure continuous fuel supply and the addition of Wagon Tippler for more efficiency in coal unloading.

Further, Shri Nag highlighted the rich contributions of the Station towards societal development. “NTPC Talcher Kaniha is known for its prime focus towards CSR and station has taken many initiatives such as enabling livelihoods for Self-Help women Groups, distribution of sanitiser to quarantine centres and offices, providing scholarships to meritorious students through Utkarsh, infrastructural developments to assist better learning in schools etc.”

Emphasising on maintaining the culture of safety, he said, “Each one of us should work as a safety ambassador in the Plant.” In his concluding remarks, Shri Nag expressed his gratitude towards Corona warriors serving at the frontline in the pandemic and called for determination and strength to make through Covid-19.

Related

comments