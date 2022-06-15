Elista introduces its first ultra-premium Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV

New Delhi : Elista, India’s premier brand of electronics, home appliances, IT, and mobile accessories, today announced the debut of its ultra-premium Smart LED TVs. Powered by webOS TV, these television features a bezel-less design and offer an immersive viewing experience. Elista is recognized for providing cutting-edge technology at an affordable price point to its consumers, and these Smart LED TVs are a true embodiment of that.

Available in three screen sizes – 43-inch (109 cm), 50-inch (124 cm), and 55-inch (140 cm), Elista Smart LED TVs feature ThinQ AI which engages with consumers in a two-way conversation and makes it easy for the user to use the Smart TV through his mobile. With this technology, users can easily access the built-in Alexa and manage the device with voice commands. They can also browse their favourite OTT apps with voice commands.

The Elista Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV come bundled with an intuitive, easy-to-use Magic remote with a dedicated hotkey for Netflix & Prime Video, allowing users to get to their favourite shows and apps faster. These TVs are packed in 400nits of peak brightness, 4K Quantum Lucent, and 1.07 billion colours. Users can enjoy truly blur-free visuals through Low-Frame rate content and MEMC @60HZ. This, coupled with Future-Ready Technology, ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode), gives less than 5 ms input lag for an outstanding action-packed viewing experience.

Commenting on the launch, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista said, “The Smart TV industry in India has been evolving at a fast pace. Consumers today are looking for a better experience, better technology and a seamless experience within their budget. Our success stems from focusing on delivering the best-performing products to consumers and offering them premium products that are within their reach. We are one of the fastest-growing companies in the smart TV category, and with the launch of our Elista Smart LED TVs, powered by webOS TV, we plan to take our success in this category a notch higher. We are hopeful that through our Smart LED TVs we will reach consumers willing to upgrade to an unparalleled viewing experience at a budget-friendly cost.”

Backed by Dolby audio, these three models enhance the music listening experience and feature high-fidelity surround sound. From a connectivity standpoint, Elista Smart LED TVs come with Dual-band Wi-Fi to support seamless streaming. All the three models are priced attractively at ₹48,990/- for 43-inch (109 cm) and ₹59,990/- for 50-inch (124 cm), and the 55-inch (140 cm) model will retail for ₹70,990/-. The Elista Smart LED TVs are available at all leading consumer electronics shops and online platforms.

Elista’s portfolio consists of LED TVs, Washing Machines, Coolers, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, IT Accessories, Mobile Accessories & Speakers. The top brass in the company is industry pioneers who have combined expertise of over 200 years. The company’s initiatives are motivated by the dual objectives of ‘being vocal for local’ and ‘creating employment possibilities in India. As an Indian consumer electronics company, Elista is driven by the ambition to better people’s lives while establishing the brand.