Tribal welfare is priority of government : Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperatives Minister, Shri Amit Shah has said that much more is now being spent on the welfare of the tribals. This is proof of the government’s commitment. Union Minister Shri Shah said that Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak has an important role in the preservation of tribal culture. Literature, folk music and folk arts associated with tribal culture have their own special characteristics. Amarkantak region is home to many rare medicines, which are very useful in the prevention of diseases. It was from Amarkantak that Adi Shankaracharya chose the path of life from a child to a great personality. It is also the origin of the Narmada river, the life-line for crores of people. The university also became a medium to present the contribution of tribal heroes in the freedom struggle to the entire society.

Union Home Minister Shri Shah was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Academic Housing Building and Agricultural Produce Storage House in the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak from New Delhi as the chief guest today. Shri Shah said that there was a time when tribal development was not given so much emphasis. The role of Tribal Ministry became significant during the tenure of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has emphasized on work based on affordability, accessibility, quality, fairness and accountability through the new education policy. The implementation of education policy by Tribal University is commendable.

Budget and focus also increased for tribal development

Union Home Minister Shri Shah said that the Government of India has focused on tribal development along with increasing the budget for the welfare of the tribals. In the year 2013-14, only Rs. 21 thousand crore was spent on tribal sub-plan, which has increased to Rs. 86 thousand crore. This is a fourfold increase. Clean drinking water has reached more than 1.25 crore tribal families under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. Not only this, more than 82 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued. The houses of 38 lakh tribals have been constructed in the country. More than 3 crore tribal farmers have also got the benefit of PM Samman Nidhi given to farmers. Eklavya Model Schools which were only 278 in the year 2013-14, have increased to 1418. The annual expense per student was also only Rs 42 thousand, which has now become Rs one lakh 9 thousand. The expenditure on education has increased from Rs one thousand crores to Rs 25 hundred crores.

Not conflict but discussion is the way to a solution

Union Home Minister Shri Shah said that there is a need to save tribals from people who misguide the masses. Research should be done on the laws related to the tribal category at the level of this university. Shri Shah said that instead of conflict, discussion and dialogue is the solution to every problem. Therefore, through this means, success can also be achieved in preventing separation. Home Minister Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Modi also believes in dialogue. The doors of the government are always open for discussion.

Universities should underline the contribution of tribal heroes

Union Home Minister Shri Shah said that information regarding local specific medicines should be disseminated. The contribution of tribal heroes should be highlighted effectively by the students of the university. Madhya Pradesh has been the land of such heroes. Students should be made aware of the martyrdom and valor of Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah. The purpose of establishing this university with four thousand students on 400 acres of land will prove worthwhile when work is done with the spirit of dedication to bring the tribal class into the mainstream along with increasing the tribal pride and culture. The Regional Campus of the University in Manipur should also play this role. The information about the struggle that the heroes of the tribal category went through in different areas of the country should also come to the fore. Andaman and Nicobar are also included in such regions.

Tribal class has strengthened the society: CM Shri Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the tribal class has a glorious past. They have a unique culture. The people of the tribal class are simple, easygoing and unassuming, but they have made a wonderful contribution in the freedom movement. Our history was seen through the eyes of the British. Today it is necessary to inform the students about the contribution of tribal heroes. The university should take this matter to the general public. Work should be done to establish tribals on the global stage by giving them the benefit of skill upgradation.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a matter of joy that all the dimensions of the Central National Education Policy 2020 of the Government of India are being implemented in this university with the basic spirit of the policy. For this the university deserves applause. I am sure that the university will bring a revolutionary change in the lives of our tribal people through education. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that tribal community constitutes 21 percent of the population in Madhya Pradesh. The country is proud of their values, traditions and glorious past. This community, which takes everyone along, has worked to strengthen everyone.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our culture has different colour, among which one is the tribal colour. From Lord Birsa Munda to Tantaya Bhil, Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah, Bhima Nayak, Veer Khajya Nayak and many other tribal heroes fought for freedom. The entire society is being made aware of their contribution. Tribal class has the capital of indigenous medical science. The Madhya Pradesh government has made efforts to collect and process the medicines found in the tribal regions through the Devaranya Yojana. Even during the Corona period, our natural medicine and forest products were useful in saving the lives of lakhs of people. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan invited Union Home Minister Shri Shah to come to Amarkantak during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to see the origin of Narmada river, the beauty of nature and the Tribal University campus.

University Chancellor Dr. Mukul Ishwarlal Shah, Vice Chancellor Prof. Shri Prakash Mani Tripathi welcomed the Union Home Minister and apprised him with the objectives and activities of the University. The vote of thanks was proposed by the Registrar, Shri P. Siluvainathan. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and Vandana. The school song was also presented. The programme concluded with the national anthem.