Punitive action will be taken for apathy in examination evaluation work Registrars will meet every month at Raj Bhavan Principal Secretary to the Governor reviewed the works

New Delhi :There will now be a monthly meeting of the registrars of government universities at the Raj Bhavan. Principal Secretary to Governor Shri DP Ahuja gave these instructions in a meeting of registrars at Raj Bhavan today. In the meeting, the convocation ceremony, examination results, adherence to academic calendar, court cases were reviewed. Information was received regarding the under construction works of the university, audit and pending cases at the government level, the status of publication of seniority list and filling of vacant posts. Discussions were held about works started, in progress and completed under RUSA, status of sickle cell in adopted villages, employment oriented courses, skill upgradation and placement related works.

Principal Secretary to the Governor Shri Ahuja laid special emphasis on conducting the examinations and evaluation works in time-limit. Strict instructions have been given to take punitive action against those who are apathetic towards the work. He said that the course wise publication of the date of examinations and results for the session 2021-22 should be made on the website of the university in compliance with the academic calendar as decided by the government. Similarly, course wise dates of examinations and results of the upcoming academic session 2022-23 should also be mandatorily displayed on the website. He has directed the registrars to review all the ongoing and pending cases in the courts. It should be identified that which case can be resolved at the university level or the Chancellor level. A clear report in this regard should be submitted to the Raj Bhavan Secretariat. He has given instructions to review the audit objections in the updated status and take action to resolve them in time-limit. According to the structural organisation of the university, it was told to fix the time-limit to fill the vacant posts.

Deputy Secretary to Governor Shri DK Jain, Law Officer Shri DPS Gaur, registrars of Awadhesh Pratap Singh University Rewa, Barkatullah University Bhopal, Raja Shankar Shah University Chhindwara, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore, Jiwaji University Gwalior, Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University Chhatarpur, Rani Durgawati University Jabalpur, Vikram University Ujjain, Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University Bhopal, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University Bhopal, Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya Chitrakoot, Raja Mansingh Tomar University of Music and Arts Gwalior, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Medical Sciences University Jabalpur, Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University Jabalpur, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University Gwalior, Nanaji Deshmukh University of Veterinary Science Jabalpur, Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies Sanchi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences Mhow and Pt. S.N. Shukla University Shahdol were present.