Elementary and Secondary schools admission to begin from April 27 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : The admission of students to Elementary and Secondary schools will begin in state from April 27, informed officials of Odisha School and Mass Education Department today.



As per the official order, the government has directed the officials to complete the admissions before May 31 and notice of such should be forwarded to parents through the WhatsApp group formed for implementation of ‘Odisha Siksha Sanjog’ programme.



Besides, looking forward to the serious upsurge in coronavirus cases in state, the education department has also released an SoP for admission . While, the admission process will be conducted keeping in view all government laid Covid guidelines from 7:00 am to 9:30 am.

