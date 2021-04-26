Oxygen Expresses to cross cumulative 450 M tonnes of Oxygen delivery by tomorrow morning

New Delhi: Since the first train of empty tankers left for Vizag from Mumbai Region just a few days back, Indian Railways has transported more than 302 MT of Oxygen safely & securely to various states across India. Another 154 MT liquid medical oxygen is on its way. Railways has picked up the challenge of movement of the life-saving Oxygen to the states wanting oxygen.

One Oxygen Express train carrying 4 tankers is expected to reach Delhi from Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) today.

For the residents of Maharashtra, a train carrying 44 MT (in 3 tankers) has reached Kalamboli (near Mumbai) from Hapa (Rajkot, Gujarat) today.

Another Oxygen express is currently on the run from Bokaro (Jharkhand) to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) carrying 90 MT of LMO (in 5 tankers) and is expected to reach Lucknow by early morning tomorrow.

Another empty rake will depart from Lucknow to Bokaro to bring one more set of Oxygen tankers.

Railways is responding to all requests received from state governments and is in constant touch with the respective authorities for additional Oxygen train requirements.