Online registration for third round vaccination drive, to begin from April 28 : H & FW Director

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi today announced that the online registration for the third phase inoculation drive in state will kick start from April 28 based on the guidelines of Central government on CoWin app.



Briefing the media, Panigrahi said, “once the registration is over, then looking forward to the availability of vaccines the slot booking process will undertake and all the beneficiaries will be informed through SMS regarding their date of inoculation once after which we received additional vaccines required for the third phase inoculation. The vaccination drive will wholly depend on the quantities of vaccines available in the State.”



He also informed that state is at present carrying out vaccination drive at 540 centres and also to be in a safe side the state is holding a stock of is maintain a stock of 2.05 lakh Covishield and 3.7 lakh Covaxin. While, till date state has successfully vaccinated around 55,055 380 people.

