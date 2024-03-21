New Delhi:Election Commission of India uploads the data on Electoral Bonds provided by the State Bank of India (SBI)

In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court’s directions, contained in its order dated Feb 15, March 11, 2024 and March 18, 2024 (in the matter

of WPC NO.880 of 2017), the State Bank of India (SBI) has provided the data pertaining to the electoral bonds to the Election Commission of

India (ECI) today ie March 21, 2024.

The Election Commission of India has uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis”. The

data as received from SBI can be accessed at this url: https://www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty