Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as the new captain of Chennai Super Kings.MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024.

Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period.

The team looks forward to the upcoming season.