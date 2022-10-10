Election Commission allots ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ as party name to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led group

The Election Commission has allotted the party’s name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group. While the Commission has rejected the symbol of the party opted by the Shinde group saying that the three symbols furnished by this group are not in the list of free symbols as notified by the Commission. It has asked the Shinde group to furnish a fresh list of three symbols by 10 AM tomorrow.

While the Election Commission has allotted the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) as the party name to the former Maharasthra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. The Commission has also allotted Flaming Torch as a party symbol to it in the current Andheri East Bye-elections.

Earlier, the Election Commission barred both the groups led by former Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Chief Minster Eknath Shinde from using the party name Shiv Sena in the upcoming Andheri East Bye-elections and till the final determination of the dispute in the matter.