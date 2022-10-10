Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant today inaugurated FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup matches in Goa. The inaugural event took place at Shyama Prasad Indoor Stadium Taligaon.

Football is quite popular among young in nook and corner of Goa, said Chief Minister Dr Sawant. Sports Minister of Goa Mr. Govind Gawade also spoke on the occasion.

Sixteen matches will be played from tomorrow till the 30th of October at Nehru Stadium Fatorda, Madgaon.

Arjun awardee footballers from Goa Brahmanand Sankhwalkar and Bruno Coutinho were felicitated in the inaugural event.