PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and dedicates to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 1450 crore in Jamnagar, Gujarat

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth around Rs 1450 crore related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure in Jamnagar, Gujarat today. These projects include Kalavad Group Augmentation water supply scheme of Kalavad/Jamnagar Taluka Morbi-Maliya-Jodiya group Augmentation water supply scheme, Lalpur Bypass junction flyover Bridge, Hapa Market Yard Railway Crossing, and the refurbishment of the Sewer Collection pipeline and pumping station. The Prime Minister dedicated package 7 of Saurashtra Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana Link 3 (from Und Dam to Sonmati Dam), package 5 of SAUNI Yojana Link 1 (from Und-1 dam to SANI Dam) and Haripar 40 MW Solar PV project.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister thanked the people for the grand welcome and blessings showered upon him during his journey to the venue. The Prime Minister congratulated the people for the dedication and foundation stone laying of eight projects related to water, electricity and connectivity. He further added that the foundation stones have been laid for a community hall for the people of the Valmiki community that will benefit them greatly in organising cultural programmes and other events.

The Prime Minister remembered the devastation caused by the earthquake two decades ago. The tragedy and destruction caused by the earthquake created an atmosphere of despondency throughout the state. However, by the dint of self-confidence and hard work, Gujarat rose once again and chased away despondency and destruction and moved to the top of the nation. The Prime Minister requested the people of Jamnagar to visit the Smriti Van in the memory of Kutch Earthquake victims and pay their respect. He said that in grandeur and solemnity, the memorial is no less than 9/11 or Hiroshima memorial.

The Prime Minister remembered Jamsaheb Maharaja Digvijay Singh and paid homage to his kindness during the second world war towards the people of Poland. This created a lasting bond with the people of Poland that helped a great deal during the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine during the ongoing crisis. “Somewhere behind the help of the Poland Government, the kindness of Maharaja Digvijay Singh has played a huge role”, he said. He said that it is our effort to take the city of Jamsaheb to new heights. The Prime Minister remarked that Jamnagar has contributed tremendously to the cricket field as well. The Ranji cricket team of Saurashtra brought the trophy back in 2020 and made everyone proud.

The Prime Minister informed everyone that five resolutions of development have created a solid foundation for the state of Gujarat. The first resolution is People’s (Jan) Shakti, the second is Gyan Shakti, the third is Water (Jal) Shakti, the fourth is Energy (Urja) Shakti and finally Raksha Shakti. “Gujarat is scaling new heights based on these five solid foundations”, Shri Modi added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the young generation is fortunate that they have not faced the problems that were there 20–25 years ago in the region and the state. From the days when a Chief Minister used to come for the inauguration of a water tank to the time today when in one visit, projects worth more than the budget of earlier times are inaugurated, a lot of change has taken place. He said today, Maa Narmada is reaching every nook and corner under the SAUNI scheme. Similarly, Jal Jeevan Mission is bringing piped water to every household. He complimented the Chief Minister for implementing the central government schemes with dedication and speed.

The Prime Minister reiterated the welfare of the poor as the first priority of his government. He said that the first concern during the pandemic was to ensure that no family should go hungry. More than 80 crore people are being given free ration to tide over the hardship of the pandemic without going hungry. The Prime Minister pointed out that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna has been extended till December this year so that no poor family should have to sleep on an empty stomach in their harsh times. He also mentioned the benefits of One Nation One Ration Card Scheme and pointed out that people coming from all parts of India to Jamnagar to make a living can avail of this scheme.

Talking about the oil refinery and oil economy of Jamnagar, the Prime Minister remarked that every citizen would be proud of the fact that crude oil is refined on this very land. Shri Modi said that the double-engine government of Centre and State has continuously worked for the industrial and infrastructural development of the state. Recalling the time when the city was clogged with traffic issues, Shri Modi said that work is being done to increase connectivity by creating planned roads, flyovers and underpasses to ease the lives of the citizens. He further added that at the expenditure of Rs 26000 crore, the Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar Corridor is being constructed. Jamnagar is emerging as the hub of manufacturing and coast-led development. WHO International Center for Traditional Medicine, also headquartered in Jamnagar, is a crown for Jamnagar Ayurvedic University, which has gained a place as a national university, he said. Jamnagar, the Prime Minister said, is emerging as a centre that is associated with auspicious things like bangles, sindoor, bandhani etc, turning into a ‘Saubhagya Nagar’.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his commitment to ensuring ease of doing business. He talked about the reduction in compliance burden. About 33 thousand compliances and rules have been weeded out. Similarly, the decriminalisation of company laws is also helping the business community. He also talked about India’s rise in various economic indexes, especially the rise of the Indian Economy to 5th position from 10th rank in 2014. In the ease of doing business too, India rose to 63rd rank in 20120 from 142nd in 2014. He complimented the state government for bringing out a progressive Industrial policy. The Prime Minister praised the work of the state government for removing encroachment and cleaning the coastal line of the state. He said that Jamnagar Coastline has opportunities for ecotourism. It has a wealth of biodiversity.

The Prime Minister also noted the improved law and order situation in Gujarat and said that the double-engine Narendra-Bhupendra Government is implementing the development scheme with dedication and speed.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel and Members of Parliament, Shri C R Patil and Smt Poonamben Madam were those present on the occasion among others.

