ED states filing chargesheet against two siblings in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that they have filed a charge sheet against two siblings in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to drug supply matter.
The charge sheet against Ashik Ali and his brother Mohatab Ali was filed before a Special Bhubaneswar court seeking conviction of accused and confiscation of properties involved in money laundering.
