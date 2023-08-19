Crime InvestigationNational

ED states filing chargesheet against two siblings in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case

By Odisha Diary bureau

Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that they have filed a charge sheet against two siblings in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to drug supply matter.

The charge sheet against Ashik Ali and his brother Mohatab Ali was filed before a Special Bhubaneswar court seeking conviction of accused and confiscation of properties involved in money laundering.

Odisha Diary bureau
