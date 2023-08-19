Ratan Tata bestowed with ‘Udyog Ratna’ award by Maharashtra government

India’s top industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata was bestowed with esteemed ‘Udyog Ratna’ award by Maharashtra government in a noteworthy ceremony held at his residence.
This coveted recognition was personally presented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
