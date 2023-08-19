NationalTop News

Ratan Tata bestowed with ‘Udyog Ratna’ award by Maharashtra government

By Odisha Diary bureau

India’s top industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata was bestowed with esteemed ‘Udyog Ratna’ award by Maharashtra government in a noteworthy ceremony held at his residence.

This coveted recognition was personally presented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.