Tiger Cubs Death: West Bengal Zoo Authority reveals report on death of two tiger cubs at Bengal Safari Park

West Bengal Zoo Authority, along with state forest department, has come up with a report on death of two tiger cubs at Bengal Safari Park at Siliguri by holding mother tigress responsible for it.



As per report, both cubs since their birth on July 12 this year were suffering from some genetically-borne ailments which they inherited from their mother Kika, only albino tigress at Bengal ,Safari Park. Kika was also negligent of taking care of her cubs and that negligence coupled with genetically- borne ailments led to their deaths.