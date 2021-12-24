East Hostel of Ravenshaw University celebrates its historic Centenary

Cuttack : As expected, the much-awaited Centenary Celebration of the East Hostel of Ravenshaw University today, heralded a new era in the history of the heritage hostel, which since it’s inception, had always led Odisha from all fronts _ from literature, leadership, research, academics, creativity and last but not the least, the nostalgia, associated with the Ravenshawvians, who are part of the great saga of the generations of the well-kept tradition.

While Honourable Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal appriciated the contribution of the great institution by leading in all fronts across the world, he praised the efforts of East Hostel Alumni Association (EAA) in his virtual speech to take the pride of institution to every nooks and corner of the Earth.

Justice Dipak Misra, ex CJI, himself a distinguished alumni of the Ravenshaw University, spoke on the legacy of East Hostel and how the institute has contributed towards Odisha’s pride and progress, in virtual mode.

Chairman OPSC Dr Satyajit Mohanty, in his short but crisp speech, spoke like a true “social scientist” and described how as a millennium city Cuttack is different and how Ravenshaw and East Hostel, like the old city has grown to have a “soul” of their own to transform the students to responsible and extraordinary citizens.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sanjay Kumar Nayak of Ravenshaw University beautifully spoke about the East Saga and wished that he wanted to at least stay one day in East Hostel to know it’s aura. The VC, a former Ravenshaw alumni, also spoke about the dream to transform East Hostel to “modern centres for skilling” so that students can be groomed to excel in the academia- industry interface. He wished East Hostel to contribute more like a lighthouse to educate, ignite, inspire and transform young minds.

Eminent physicist and leading scientist Padma Bhushan Prof Jogesh Chandra Pati, a boarder of East Hostel, described his memories through virtual mode.

Dr Sahadeva Sahoo, President EAA and former Chief Secretary Odisha also spoke and said how the mother institution has to play a stellar role in the years to come. Warden of the East Hostel Dr Gurudev Meher also spoke.

During the event, which started early and continued till late evening, also saw felicitations of former and present wardens, old staff members of the hostel. Virtual speeches of many boarders, who couldn’t make it to join the event, were also played. The day-long event was organised at the Seven Pillars of Wisdom Auditorium and the amphitheatre near the Physics Department.

While hundreds including former and current boarders joined, three magazines, Jagaran, Sabuja-2.O and a Souvenir were released. An art exhibition was also organised on the occasion.

The former boarders joined the “Smrutira Sathighara” event, through which, they visited their old rooms and wrote messages on the board near the door.